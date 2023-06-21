Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Altice USA Call Options (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,119 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,289% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,520 call options.

Altice USA Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 148,133 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 225,053 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Altice USA by 969.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 156,069 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Altice USA by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

