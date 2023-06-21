StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.29% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

