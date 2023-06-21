StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (BATS:XM)

Jun 21st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of XM opened at $18.07 on Friday.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

