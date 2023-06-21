StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salem Media Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

