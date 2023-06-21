StockNews.com Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

