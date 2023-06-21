Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $167.73. 890,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,920. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

