Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 579,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,295. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

