Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

