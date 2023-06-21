Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.35. The stock had a trading volume of 122,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,103. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $351.91 and a twelve month high of $497.70.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

