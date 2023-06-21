Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,976 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $464.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

