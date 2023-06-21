Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 871 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.68. The company had a trading volume of 263,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.89 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

