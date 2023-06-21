Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.01 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $64.96 million and $2.01 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.97 or 0.06212620 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00029864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,368,931 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

