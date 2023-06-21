Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.