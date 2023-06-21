Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
