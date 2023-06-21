Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.58.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.