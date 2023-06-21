Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

