Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.6 %

LLY opened at $454.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

