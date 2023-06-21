Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $36.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 268.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,081 shares of company stock worth $3,129,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.