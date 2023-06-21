Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Set at C$13.00 by Eight Capital

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) received a C$13.00 target price from investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.57.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

SGY traded up C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.22. 162,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,660. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.94 and a 52 week high of C$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.63.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8988903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

