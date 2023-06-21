TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Down 1%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.03 ($8.73) and last traded at €8.19 ($8.90). Approximately 342,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.27 ($8.99).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEG shares. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.93) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.61) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.07) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.78 and a 200-day moving average of €7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.