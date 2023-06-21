Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.22. 2,718,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,669,273. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $530.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.