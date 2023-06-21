Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 881,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after buying an additional 737,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at $203,671,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 200,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,614. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

