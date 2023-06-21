Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.04. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.



Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.



