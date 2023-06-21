Tammi R. Salazar Sells 187 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $10,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

RRBI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. 8,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $60.57.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 72.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Articles

