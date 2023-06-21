Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

