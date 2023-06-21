Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

TSHA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,943 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

