TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $49,664.90. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 375,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,427. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

