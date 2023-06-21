Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,237 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE D traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. 840,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

