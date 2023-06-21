Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.