Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 36,192 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,953,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,600,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after buying an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 715,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,098. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

