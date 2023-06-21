Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,230 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. 1,713,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,971,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

