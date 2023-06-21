Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $848.45. The company had a trading volume of 716,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,015. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $707.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.32. The stock has a market cap of $350.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.