Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,013,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

