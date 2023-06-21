Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 608 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. Amundi increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 673,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

