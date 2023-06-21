Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

ICE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.53. 366,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.