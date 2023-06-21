Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Insider Activity

VMware Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMW traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 574,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,896. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

