Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 254,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,552. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

