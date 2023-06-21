TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading Down 5.9%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 52,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 275,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

TechTarget Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 981,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

