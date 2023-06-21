Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TEM opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.76. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 128.59 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.12).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

