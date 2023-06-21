Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 2.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.75. 812,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,887,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

