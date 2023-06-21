TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0124

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $121.66 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,834,915 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,498,220 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

