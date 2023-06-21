TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of TESS opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,097 shares of company stock worth $450,099. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

