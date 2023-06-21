The GPT Group (GPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GPT Group news, insider Robert (Bob) Johnston 504,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

