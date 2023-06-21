The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Progressive were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.88. 269,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,045. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.20. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

