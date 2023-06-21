The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Decreased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $248.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

