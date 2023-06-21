Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $211.15 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $211.15 million and $22.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02029557 USD and is up 10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $16,132,906.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

