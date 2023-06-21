Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $211.15 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $211.15 million and $22.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004584 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016672 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018820 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013996 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,173.03 or 1.00030493 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002186 BTC.
About Threshold
Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Threshold
