Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 420,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,203. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.15. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

