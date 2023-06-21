TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $834.75

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $834.75 and last traded at $833.79, with a volume of 32070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $821.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $786.21 and its 200-day moving average is $726.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on TransDigm Group from StockNews.com
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- DexCom Clears Base, Wall Street Eyes Double-Digit Earnings Growth
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.