Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.65

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tribal Group Price Performance
LON:TRB opened at GBX 38.95 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tribal Group has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 90.70 ($1.16). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.75. The stock has a market cap of £82.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.60.
About Tribal Group
