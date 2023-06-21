Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.65

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tribal Group Price Performance

LON:TRB opened at GBX 38.95 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tribal Group has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 90.70 ($1.16). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.75. The stock has a market cap of £82.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

About Tribal Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.