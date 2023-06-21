Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3157 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 0.2 %
TSGTY opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
