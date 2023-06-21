Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. 3,043,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,197 shares of company stock worth $1,759,002 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.